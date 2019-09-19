Fishing League Worldwide (FLW) is set to visit the California Delta, Sept. 26 to 29, for three bass-fishing tournaments that will award anglers of all ages and skill levels thousands of dollars in cash and prizes.
The Costa Fishing League Worldwide Series Western division will kick things off with a three-day tournament featuring more than 150 of the best West Coast bass-fishing professionals and co-anglers casting for a top prize of $85,000.
On Saturday, Sept. 28, college anglers will launch their competition at the YETI FLW College Fishing event at the California Delta presented by Bass Pro Shops. The one-day tournament will showcase college bass-fishing clubs from the Western Conference competing for cash and prizes and the chance to advance College Fishing National Championship.
Competition will wrap up Sunday, Sept. 29, with the Bass Pro Shops FLW High School Fishing Open at the California Delta. The one-day High School tournament is a free, team event for students in grades 7-12 and open to any FLW and Student Angler Federation-affiliated high school club in the country. The top 10 percent of finishers at the High School Open will advance to the 2020 High School Fishing National Championship on the Mississippi River in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Participants will take off from Russo’s Marina, 3995 Willow Road in Bethel Island, at 7 a.m. each day. Weigh-ins will also take place at the resort, starting at 3 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. High School Fishing anglers will take off Sunday from Buckley Cove, located at 4911 Buckley Cove Way in Stockton, at 7 a.m. Weigh-in will take place at Buckley Cove at 2 p.m. All takeoffs and weigh-ins are free to attend and open to the public, and will be streamed live online at www.FLWFishing.com.
For complete details and updated information, visit www.FLWFishing.com.
