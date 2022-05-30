Five members of Crosley Gracie Jiu-Jitsu starred at the recent traditional American Jiu-Jitsu Cup at Independence High School in San Jose.
Nine- year old Josiah Hoffman, 9; Juan Carlos Pena, 29; Antonio Fortier, 16; D’Marcus Cooper , 40; and JJ Udowski, 7, all won first place in their respective competitions.
"This was our first competition in over two years due to the pandemic, and we are thrilled with our team's results," said Crosley Gracie. " Other notable performances were by Zach Dawson, 14, who dominated his three matches and Max Lucas, 15. Both won their brackets."
Cooper is now a five-time gold medal winner in the competition.
