Next Level Sports, a Bay Area-based sports league, will be making its debut at Heritage High School in Brentwood with a nine-week flag football program. It was slated to occur during the 2020-’21 season but was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is open for all children in grade levels kindergarten through sixth grade and runs every Sunday from January 16 to March 13, rain or shine, and is designed to have a two-hour model where participants practice for the first hour and play a game the following hour.
The schedule is as follows:
6th/7th Grade - 9 a.m. practice/10 a.m. game
5th Grade - 9 a.m. practice/10 a.m. game
4th Grade - 10 a.m. practice/11 a.m. game
3rd Grade - 10 a.m. practice/11 a.m. game
2nd Grade - 11 a.m. practice/noon game
Kindergarten/1st Grade - noon practice/1 p.m. game
Current Heritage assistant coach Kevin Hartwig – who served as Freedom’s head football coach for 16 seasons – will be the site director. While there is no tackling in flag football, Hartwig said that a program like this will help develop talent
“I really liked the model where it brings more kids involved in football for the right reasons,” Hartwig said.
Hartwig said the landscape of football has changed, with the days of kids playing contact football at 7, 8 or 9 years old faded away.
“I think that’s what has killed our sport,” Hartwig said. “There’s just not enough information backing flag football. A 5-year old playing flag football, is a lot different than a 5-year-old playing tackle football.”
A player doesn’t need to play football their entire life to be successful, according to Hartwig.
“It’s about development and just getting more kids to like football,’’ Hartwig said.
Next Level has had strong local interest with 260 participants enrolled, surpassing Hartwig’s goal of 220.
Next Level also has a unique coaching model. Local high school football players will be in charge of coaching and officiating games. Heritage running back and Fresno State commit Devon Rivers will be coaching the Fresno Bulldogs.
“I think it’s important so kids understand and learn the rules of the games fast to keep kids safe and keep less kids from getting injured,” Rivers said.
The cost is $275, which includes a participant’s custom jersey, shorts, use of flags, and other equipment/offerings.
