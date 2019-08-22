Jay Butterfield

The high school football season kicks off on Friday, Aug. 23.

Liberty, the reigning state champions, will travel to Vacaville (6-5 last season), while fellow Brentwood squad Heritage (1-9 last season) will clash with defending North Coast Section (NCS) Division I champion San Ramon Valley (9-4 in 2018).

Freedom (9-4 in 2018), last year’s NCS Division I runner-up, will begin their season on the road against Turlock (8-4 last year), who made it to the quarterfinals in last year’s Sac-Joaquin Section Division I playoffs.

Pittsburg (7-4 last year), a perennial NCS Open Division Playoff team, will begin its season at Stockton’s St. Mary’s, (7-5 last year), a CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division I semifinalist last season.

Deer Valley (4-6 last season) looks to claim its first win of the season from visitors American Canyon (6-6 last year), a NCS Division II playoff quarterfinal squad a year ago.

Antioch High (7-4 last season) will look to shake off a tough NCS quarterfinal loss to Vintage when it welcomes Amador Valley (8-3 last year), a 2018 NCS Division I quarterfinal squad.

Antioch’s, Deer Valley’s, Freedom’s and Pittsburg’s games begin at 7 p.m., with Heritage’s starting at 7:15 p.m. and Liberty’s at 7:30 p.m.

