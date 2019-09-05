Foothill High football team runs over Heritage

The Heritage football team hoped to break in Foothill’s brand new field with a victory during the second game of its season last week.
But the Falcons’ Peter Montini Jr. had other ideas.
The senior tight end stole the show and the game, scoring four first-half touchdowns en route to Foothill’s 34-13 win.
“We definitely had a slow first half, but in the second half we came out and battled,” said Heritage head coach Don Sanders. “But we can’t play just half a game, so there are things we need to work on. We will go back to the film and see what we need to do.”
1 of 25
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
James WIlliams (6) prepares to catch the pass he carried into the end zone as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Quartback Asher Haynes (10) got off this pass as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Greg Filardo (5) carries the ball as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
[Photos] Heritage vs. Foothill football game 8-30-19
1 of 25
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
James WIlliams (6) prepares to catch the pass he carried into the end zone as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Quartback Asher Haynes (10) got off this pass as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Greg Filardo (5) carries the ball as Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Heritage fell to Foothill 34 -13 in Pleasanton, Calif., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pats will next take on James Logan in the Honor Bowl Saturday, Sept. 7, at 4 p.m. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Tony Kukulich 2019
Foothill’s Montini dominated the first two quarters, pulling in 35, 11, 64 and 23-yard catches to catapult the Falcons (1-1) to a 28-0 halftime lead.
Heritage (0-2) battled back in the second half on wide receiver James Williams’ 45-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter and Hanai Muhammad’s 36-yard grab late in the fourth — cutting the Patriots’ deficit to 34-13 — but the game’s outcome was decided.
“When I got open, I thought I could get the pass, so he threw to me and I scored,” said Williams of his touchdown. “It was good for our team that we could come back, but unfortunately we couldn’t get the win.”
Muhammad’s long grab was another Patriot bright spot, but he, too, expressed the team’s need for improvement.
“I think my goal was to just not give up,” Muhammad said of his score. “I want to lift my team up as much as I can. I think the biggest thing is we get down when we start losing. Big plays kind of bring the team back.”
The Patriots will look to get back on track when they collide with James Logan at 4 p.m. on Sept. 7 at James Logan High School during the Honor Bowl — a two-week, six-game showcase at two California sites that aims to educate students, coaches and communities about military veterans’ needs.
James Logan is 1-1 this season, with a 16-14 loss to Southern California’s Los Osos on Aug. 23 and a 52-41 victory over Dublin High on Aug. 30.
Heritage’s game will be followed up by a clash between Liberty (2-0) and Clayton Valley Charter (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Liberty has wins over Vacaville (49-24) and Oakdale (19-14) this season, while the Ugly Eagles’ lone win came in a 21-7 victory over Turlock on Aug. 30.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.