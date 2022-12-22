For love of the game and getting stronger

The sweet sounds of basketball reverberate around the gym; the familiar squeaks of sneakers, basketballs bouncing, some in unison, some echoing over one another, whistles blowing, buzzers sounding and cheers from the stands. Overhead, the gym lights cast an artificial glow onto the two courts below, which at this point hold the efforts of 40 kids. Over the course of this one Saturday, these 2 courts will see more than 300 kids participate in basketball games.
These kids range in age from 4-17 years old. You might catch a 4-year-old in the Starters Division who will make their first successful basketball pass and then run back to get a hug from their mom in the stands. On this same day, you may see an 8-year-old child complete a successful screen and then get a high five from their coach. Later in the day, a 16-year-old leaves it all on the court, because after being cut from their highly competitive high school program, this is the only place that is left for them to play at their age. These are the types of moments that you might catch if you pay close enough attention throughout the course of a Saturday at Excel Sports League.
However, these moments are possible only through the dedicated work, long hours and organization skills of the founders of this league, William and Veronica Fleming. Like many sports leagues, there is a tremendous amount of work to be expected that goes into the sign-up process, evaluations, the formation of teams, ordering uniforms, facility rentals, scheduling and volunteer recruiting and assignment. This often occurs once a year for seasonal sports. This is where Excel Sports League is not only successful but unique. They provide a program for kids to play all year long.
