Former Antioch athlete breaks records

University of Alabama running back Najee Harris, hailing from Antioch, took the ball during the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship game on Dec. 19 and raced into the school’s record books.
Harris’ performance — 178 rushing yards, 67 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns — made him the school’s all-time leader in career rushing yards (3,639), career rushing touchdowns (44), and total touchdowns (54). His five touchdowns in the game also set a SEC championship game record.
To nobody’s surprise, he was named the game’s MVP.
“It’s an honor to be in that position,” Harris said in a statement provided by the University after being asked about becoming the school’s all-time leading rusher. “But I can’t thank the line enough for really making this happen for me. I know my name is going to be on there. But just for the O-line to come and make those holes, really I feel like they should be on the all-time leading rusher somewhere up there, too.”
Now a college senior, Harris, a 2017 Antioch High School graduate, is assumed to be a lock for the NFL. He’s expected to finish out his Alabama career with either one or two College Football Playoff games.
In his four-year college term, Harris has rushed 601 times for 3,639 yards and 44 touchdowns, in addition to hauling in 69 receptions for 672 more yards and 10 more scores.
He’s used the 2020 season to ensure he leaves college on a high note.
This season alone, he’s carried the ball 214 times for 1,262 yards and 24 touchdowns. He pulled in 32 receptions for 316 yards and three more scores.
Harris is currently the season leader in rushing touchdowns (24), total touchdowns (27), and sits third in rushing yards, only 174 yards behind leader Breece Hall of Iowa State.
The nation is taking notice.
Harris is a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back. He’s at least in the conversation as a possible Heisman Trophy nominee, given to the top collegiate football player.
The humble Harris, however, downplayed being in consideration for the 2020 Heisman.
“I ain’t worried about that,” he said.
His personal achievements aside, Harris and the Crimson Tide, the nation’s top-ranked team, are gunning for their third national championship in six seasons in 2020.
Alabama plays Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, at 2 p.m. The winner of that contest will play the winner of Clemson and Ohio State for the national championship on Jan. 11.
Alabama’s game against Notre Dame will be broadcast on ESPN.
