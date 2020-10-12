Former Antioch High football star running back Najee Harris, now a standout at the University of Alabama, was recently named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week after a dazzling performance against Ole Miss on Oct. 10.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound back racked up a career-best 248 all-purpose yards, including 23 carries for 206 yards and five touchdowns, in the Crimson Tide's 63-48 victory over the Rebels.
His five touchdowns tied Alabama's all-time record for touchdowns in a game.
The Antioch alumnus, considered one of the nation's top NFL running back prospects, has rushed for 2,724 yards and 30 touchdowns since matriculating at Alabama in 2017. He’s also hauled in 44 receptions for 432 yards and seven more touchdowns.
Such exceptional success is nothing new for Harris.
He earned All-Southeastern Conference second team honors as a junior last season after rushing for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns and catching 27 passes for 304 yards and seven touchdowns.
Harris’ stellar collegiate showing follows a dominant high school career which saw him rush for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns over four seasons, averaging 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
Alabama's Crimson Tide, currently ranked 3-0 this season, is the second-ranked team in the nation and will clash with the University of Georgia at 5 p.m. on October 17th. The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS.
