Former Antioch High star running back Najee Harris is continuing to shine at the college level, as a member of the University of Alabama's football team.
The 6-foot-2-inch, 230-pound running back is listed on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back) and the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player).
In three seasons for the Crimson Tide, Harris has rushed for 2,073 yards and 18 touchdowns, in addition to pulling in 35 receptions for 330 more yards and seven touchdowns.
He earned All-Southeastern Conference second team honors last season as a junior, after rushing for 1,224 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 304 yards and seven touchdowns last season.
He’s currently 15th on the school’s all-time rushing list.
His success follows a storied high school career that saw him finish as the area’s best-ever running back, rushing for 7,948 yards and 94 touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards a carry and 193.9 yards a game.
Harris is the second former Bay Valley Athletic League star to garner preseason recognition this year.
Former Freedom High running back Ronnie Rivers, now playing at Fresno State University, has been named to three prestigious preseason award watch lists, according to the school.
The 5-foot-8 inch, 183-pound rising senior is on the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back), the Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player) and the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) watch lists.
