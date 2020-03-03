Former Bay Valley Athletic League players reunite on opposing squads

Photo courtesy of Ken Boone

Two former East County basketball players reunited on opposing squads during a recent clash of two out-of-town teams in Napa. Former Liberty player Micah Boone (#14), now playing for the elite BC Christian Prep in Canada, clashed with former Freedom hoopster Jordan Pope (#0), who now plays for Napa’s Prolific Christian Prep. Prolific Christian Prep came out on top in the contest, but the two former Bay Valley Athletic League players didn’t let their reunion go unnoticed. They posed for a jersey swap picture after the game.

