A handful of former Bay Valley Athletic League football players have progressed to the NFL.
Former Freedom High football star Joe Mixon, now a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has carried the ball 77 times for 315 yards and two touchdowns in four games this season. He’s also pulled in 13 receptions for 88 yards and another touchdown.
The 2014 Falcon graduate and former University of Oklahoma star entered the NFL in 2017 after being drafted by the Bengals with the 48th overall pick.
In 48 career games thus far, he’s racked up 770 rushing attempts for 3,246 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s also made 121 receptions for 958 yards and five touchdowns.
Fellow former Freedom High star Darrell Daniels is playing for the Arizona Cardinals.
The 2013 Freedom grad and former standout at the University of Washington is in his fourth season —three with the Cardinals— and has pulled in six career receptions for 54 yards in 38 career games.
Daniels, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, spent one year in Indianapolis, before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. Later that year, Seattle released him, and he was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona has released and resigned him a handful of times since then.
The 2014 Deer Valley graduate, who went on to star for Eastern Washington University, now finds himself on the Los Angeles Rams after signing with the squad as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019.
In nine career games over two seasons, he’s tallied seven punt returns for 18 yards and four kick returns for 96 yards.
