Two former Bay Valley Athletic League football standouts, now both playing for Mountain West Conference squads, wasted no time turning heads during their college season debuts last Saturday.
Ronnie Rivers
The 2017 Freedom graduate, now a senior running back at Fresno State, shot out of the gate with 124 all-purpose yards, including 79 on the ground and one touchdown; eight through the air and 37 on punt returns.
In the process, he scored his 29th career rushing touchdown, moving past his dad, Ron Rivers, for career touchdowns. The younger Rivers is currently tied for fourth most touchdowns in program history.
Rivers 7-yard first-quarter scamper put the Bulldogs up 7-0, but the squad ended up falling 34-19 to Hawaii to open up its shortened eight-game season.
"It felt like we started off hot, we had the hot hand but turnovers killed us,” he said after the game. “We have to be better next game, come out and keep fighting until the last minute."
Rivers, a second team All-Mountain West selection last season, has rushed for 2,201 yards and 29 touchdowns and hauled in 796 receiving yards and seven more touchdowns in three full seasons and one game thus far.
Fresno State was slated to play Colorado State on Oct. 29. Results of that game were not available as of press time.
Kyle Harmon
Harmon, a 2017 Freedom grad and now a linebacker in his third year at San Jose State, racked up 14 tackles, including one for a loss, and a forced fumble during the Spartans’ 17-6 win over Air Force on Oct. 24.
The 2018 Mountain West All-Academic team member has tallied 143 tackles, four forced fumbles, two sacks and one interception in two seasons and one game.
He’s coming off a fine 2019 campaign that saw him start seven of the team’s last eight games, finishing the year with 89 tackles, which was good enough for third best on the team.
He also had three forced fumbles and two sacks.
San Jose State is slated to host New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Oct. 31. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on FS1.
