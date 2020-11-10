When former Freedom High School star running back Ronnie Rivers, now a member of the Fresno State University football team, traveled to the so-called entertainment capital of the world with his team on Nov. 7 to play the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, he decided to put on a show.
The 2017 Freedom grad carried the ball 19 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns, to go along with six receptions for 99 yards and another score— earning him his first career Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week Award.
The Bulldogs defeated the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 40–27, moving to 2–1 this season.
“All of the success I had on the field today is because of [my teammates], and I couldn't ask for anything else,” Rivers said after the game, alluding to the team’s offensive lineman and receivers who blocked for him and the team’s quarterback, who set the team’s success in motion.
Rivers's success is nothing new.
He amassed 4,930 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns in three seasons as a member of the Freedom varsity football team.
He capped his high school career by rushing for 2,239 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior, en route to being named the Bay Valley Athletic League’s MVP and the MaxPreps All-NorCal Player of the Year.
Now in his fourth collegiate year, the 5-foot, 9-inch, 195-pound back has rushed 470 times for 2,429 yards and 34 touchdowns, in addition to pulling in 101 receptions for 964 yards and nine touchdowns.
His 43 total touchdowns rank him one shy of the all-time program lead in that category. He’s also fourth in all-time program rushing touchdowns, eighth in program rushing yards, and 13th all-time in career all-purpose yards.
After being named to the all–Mountain West second team last season, he was added to the 2020 preseason watch lists for the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back), the Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player), and the Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) prior to the start of this year.
"That boy [Ronnie] is incredible,” said Fresno State defensive back Chris Gaston. “Every time I see him dip his shoulder, you know he is not the biggest cat but he has the biggest heart. I will go in and fight for him every day I am on the field."
Rivers's father, Ron, also played at Fresno State prior to a seven-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.
Ronnie eclipsed the elder Rivers for career touchdowns in Fresno State history in the Bulldogs' season-opener in late October.
"It is a very overwhelming feeling knowing that I am accomplishing these great things,” Rivers said of his accomplishments. "Ever since I was little, I used to tell my dad that I wanted to come here and break records, so being able to do a little bit of that is amazing."
Rivers and the Bulldogs are set to play on the road against Utah State at 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 14. The game will be broadcast on FS2.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.