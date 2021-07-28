Former Deer Valley High School football star Nsimba Webster, a wide receiver, recently signed with the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers after being released by the Los Angeles Rams.
The 2014 Deer Valley graduate appeared in 21 games over two seasons for the Rams, totaling 18 kick returns for 404 yards and 32 punt returns for 203 yards.
Webster signed with Los Angeles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019 out of Eastern Washington University.
At Eastern Washington University, he tallied 156 receptions for 2,233 yards and 18 touchdowns over four seasons, in addition to 48 kick returns for 1,114 yards and four punt returns for 73 yards.
