Joe Mixon had what he called 'a long overdue' day for the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
The Oakley native and former Freedom High star running back broke a team and NFL record on Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Carolina Panthers, 42-21.
In his sixth year in the NFL, Mixon scored five touchdowns -- four rushing and one catch -- enroute to gaining 153 yards on 22 carries (7.0 yards per carry), as well as 58 receiving yards on four catches -- all in just the first three quarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.