Former Freedom High School football star Giles Jackson, now playing for the University of Michigan, was recently named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week following his explosive kick return touchdown to help the Wolverines defeat Rutgers 48-42 on Nov. 21.
Jackson, a 2019 Freedom grad, took the third-quarter opening kickoff 95 yards for a score, which brought Michigan within three of Rutgers with 14:49 left in the third quarter.
The Michigan sophomore finished the game with four kick returns for 159 yards and the score, to go along with four catches for 50 yards.
In two seasons, 5-foot, 9-inch, 188-pound lightning bolt has made 24 catches for 309 yards and a touchdown. He’s also returned 37 kickoffs for 976 yards and two touchdowns in addition to taking five punts back for 45 total yards. He also rushed 12 times for 74 yards and a score.
The budding college star’s performance is an extension of an electric high school career that saw him rack up 142 receptions for 2,580 yards and 32 touchdowns in 38 games over three varsity seasons, to go along with 267 rushing attempts for 1,820 yards and 26 touchdowns.
The Wolverines are slated to host Penn State on Nov. 28 at 9 a.m. The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.