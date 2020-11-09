Former Freedom High School football wide receiver and defensive back Darrell Daniels, now a member of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, scored his first career NFL touchdown in the Cardinals’ 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8.
Daniels third-quarter score came as he outmuscled Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones for a 50-50 ball in the end zone to tie the game at 24. The 21-yard catch was Daniels only grab of the contest.
Daniels couldn’t be reached as of press time.
The 2013 Freedom graduate and former standout at the University of Washington is in his fourth NFL season —three with the Cardinals— and has pulled in 10 career receptions for 113 yards and the one touchdown in 42 career games.
Daniels has left his mark at each stop of his football career.
As a Freedom Falcon, he accumulated 104 receptions, 1,692 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons on the varsity squad, before nabbing a college scholarship to attend the University of Washington.
As a Husky tight end, he played in 49 games in four seasons, racking up 47 receptions for 728 yards and five touchdowns. He was named to the All-Pac 12 Honorable Mention team as a senior.
Daniels was signed by the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
He spent one year in Indianapolis, before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2018. Later that year, Seattle released him, and he was subsequently claimed off waivers by the Cardinals. Arizona has released and resigned him a handful of times since then.
He’s in the midst of his most productive NFL season this year, hauling in six receptions for 83 yards and the one touchdown in eight games thus far.
