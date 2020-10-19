Former Freedom High School football star Ronnie Rivers, now playing for Fresno State, will make his senior season debut for the Bulldogs on Oct. 24 with the start of the Mountain West Conference’s eight-game season, which has been shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rivers, a second team All-Mountain West running back last season, has rushed for 2,122 yards and 28 touchdowns and hauled in 788 receiving yards and seven more touchdowns in three full seasons thus far.
He is coming off of a blistering 2019 campaign that saw him rush 177 times for 899 yards and 13 touchdowns, in addition to 43 catches for 348 yards and three more touchdowns, landing him on the 2020 preseason Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back), Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player) and Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) watch lists in late July, prior to the conference postponing the season for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bulldogs will open their eight-game season at home against Hawaii on Oct. 24. Fresno State’s season will run through early December, with the conference championship game being held later that month if the Bulldogs advance that far.
Rivers' collegiate achievements follow a strong high school career.
The 2017 Freedom graduate amassed 4,930 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns in three seasons as a member of the Freedom varsity football team. He capped his high school career by rushing for 2,239 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior, en route to being named the Bay Valley Athletic League’s MVP and the MaxPreps All-NorCal Player of the Year.
Rivers father, Ron, also played at Fresno State prior to a seven-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons.
Almost all Fresno State games will be televised, beginning with the Bulldogs’ Oct. 29 game against Colorado State. That game is slated for 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
For complete broadcast details, visit bit.ly/3ohwbvk.
