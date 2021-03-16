Former Freedom High School field star Ty Seligman, now at San Jose State, was recently named the Mountain West Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, according to a San Jose State news release.
Seligman, a freshman thrower, helped the Spartans secure first-place in the team’s first outdoor meet in 728 days.
He garnered the team 10 points with a first-place mark of 14.76 meters in the shot put, according to the release.
He notched four additional points for the squad with a 41.19 meter mark in the discus.
Seligman's shot put mark currently leads the Mountain West Conference this season and ranks No. 31 nationally.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.