Ty Seligman

Photo courtesy of San Jose State University

Former Freedom High School field star Ty Seligman, now at San Jose State, was recently named the Mountain West Men's Outdoor Field Athlete of the Week, according to a San Jose State news release.

Seligman, a freshman thrower, helped the Spartans secure first-place in the team’s first outdoor meet in 728 days.

He garnered the team 10 points with a first-place mark of 14.76 meters in the shot put, according to the release.

He notched four additional points for the squad with a 41.19 meter mark in the discus.

Seligman's shot put mark currently leads the Mountain West Conference this season and ranks No. 31 nationally.

