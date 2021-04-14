Former Freedom High School and University of Michigan wide receiver Giles Jackson, seen here while playing for Freedom, announced on Twitter that he’s transferring from the University of Michigan to the University of Washington.
In two seasons at Michigan, Jackson hauled in 24 receptions for 309 yards and one touchdown. He also rushed 12 times for 74 yards and a touchdown, returned 39 kickoffs for 976 yards and two touchdowns, and brought back five punts for 45 yards.
