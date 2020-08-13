Former Freedom High running back Ronnie Rivers, now playing at Fresno State University, has been named to three prestigious preseason award watch lists, according to the school.
The 5-foot-8 inch, 183-pound rising senior is on the Doak Walker Award (nation’s top running back), Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player) and Maxwell Award (most outstanding player) watch lists.
These preseason honors are hardly a surprise.
The 2019 all-Mountain West second-team selection rushed for 899 yards last season and hauled in 352 more receiving yards. He scored at least one touchdown in each of the Bulldogs 2019 conference games and ended the season with 16 total touchdowns (13 rushing, three receiving). Other key accomplishments include finishing with six 100-yard all-purpose games, and two 200-yard all-purpose games last season, as well as finishing third in the Mountain West with 1,367 all-purpose yards.
Rivers, whose father, Ron, also played at Fresno State prior to a seven-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, amassed 4,930 yards rushing and 67 touchdowns in three seasons as a member of the Freedom varsity football team. He capped his high school career by rushing for 2,239 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior, en route to being named the Bay Valley Athletic League’s MVP and the MaxPreps All-NorCal Player of the Year.
For Rivers, the wait is now on for the start of his senior college football season.
The Mountain West Conference announced this week an indefinite postponement of all scheduled fall sports contests and Mountain West championship events due to the ongoing pandemic.
