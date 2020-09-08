Former Freedom High basketball star Cydnee Kinslow, now a graduate student, will join the University of Florida basketball squad.
The 6-foot-2-inch forward is coming off an electric red shirt junior season for Long Beach State University, where she averaged 5.8 points per game and a team-leading six rebounds per contest.
She led Long Beach with 39 three-pointers during the year, while shooting a team-best 32% from behind the arc. She also racked up 42 steals, enough to make her third-best on the team.
"Florida was one of my first calls, and they were one of the most energetic,” said Kinslow in a press release on the team’s website. “I called my parents afterwards and told them how I really liked Florida. From that day on, [the school was] in contact with me all the time and showed that they really wanted me here in Gainesville.”
Kinslow, who has also done stints with the Pepperdine University and University of Illinois basketball squads, is remembered locally as a Freedom High star.
According to Maxpreps.com, she averaged 13 points, 16 rebounds and nine blocks as a high school junior. She was named to the all-league second team during her freshman and sophomore campaigns and to the all-league first team during her junior season. She graduated from Freedom early to enroll at Pepperdine.
In a press release, University of Florida women's basketball coach Cam Newbauer stated that he is excited to have Kinslow on board.
"We are excited to add Cydnee Kinslow to our program,” he said. “Cydnee is a veteran player whose personality and drive match the makeup of our team culture. Her work ethic, skill set and selflessness add value and depth to our roster. When talking with Cyd, we really felt her energy and passion about being a Florida Gator, and it was clear to us that she has a strong desire to help us continue to build on the momentum we have going in our program."
