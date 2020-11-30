Former Heritage High School basketball star Ezra Manjon, now playing for University of California, Davis, is off to a hot start in his sophomore collegiate season.
Fresh off being named Big West Freshman of the Year last season, the 5-foot-11 guard was named to the Preseason All-Big West Team in mid-November, and is already contributing big-time for the Aggies this season.
Manjon, a 2019 Heritage graduate, is averaging 23 points, four assists and 2.7 rebounds in 34 minutes per game through the team’s two contests this season.
His hot start to his sophomore season follows a blistering freshman campaign that saw him average 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.4 % from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 32 games prior to the season grinding to a halt due to COVID-19 concerns.
The All-Big West second team member a season ago led his team in scoring in 11 of last season’s games, to go along with finishing with team-high assist totals in 23 of the team’s 32 games, according to a University of California, Davis news release.
His standout stats in part earned him two Big West Player of the Week awards last year. He was the first true freshman since 1974 to garner two such awards in a season, but his collegiate success is hardly a surprise.
As a member of the Heritage High School basketball team, he earned All-Bay Valley Athletic League first team honors in 2018 and 2019.
In a Press Athlete of the Week profile conducted his junior season at Heritage, he said that he woke up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to work out before school; played in an Oakland-based travel league and traveled several times a week to San Francisco to work out with noted coach, Packie Turner.
“I love everything about (basketball),” said Manjon in 2018. “I like meeting people who play, I like playing, I love the adrenaline rush that comes with the game and the crowd, and everything.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.