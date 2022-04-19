Former Heritage High School basketball star Ezra Manjon, who played three seasons for U.C. Davis, announced on social media this week his plans to transfer to Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 13.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 3.1 rebounds over three seasons for the Aggies, while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three-point range.
“First off, I want to thank God for leading my steps and blessing me with abilities to glorify him,” Manjon said on Twitter. “Next I want to thank my coaches, teammates, and supporters at U.C. Davis. You guys made me feel at home these last three years and I wouldn’t be where I am without y’all. Lastly, I want to thank my family, friends, and supporters for always believing in me. With all of that being said, I’m happy to announce that I have committed to Vanderbilt University.”
The 2019 Heritage High graduate raked up a slew of awards during his tenure at U.C. Davis, including being named to an all-conference team each of his three seasons; being named to the 2020-21 Lou Henson Award Watch List (top Division I mid-major player in the nation); and earning Big West Conference freshman of the year honors during the 2019-2020 season.
He scored his 1,000th career point for the Aggies in March.
U.C. Davis finished seventh in the Big West Conference this season, ending 13-11 and 5-6 in the conference play. The Aggies finished 10-8, 6-4 during the 2020-2021 season, and 14-18 and 8-8 in the 2019-2020 season. Vanderbilt, a member of the Southeastern Conference, is coming off a season where it finished 11th in the conference with a record of 19-7 and 7-11. The team’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the NIT.
The team is coached by former NBA superstar Jerry Stackhouse.
Manjon announced his commitment to Vanderbilt on the same day Commodores star guard Scotty Pippen Jr. declared for the NBA draft.
Heritage Athletic Director Nate Smith congratulated Manjon on Twitter this week.
“Congratulations to a true scholar-athlete,” Smith said. “Can’t wait to see how Ezra continues to represent our alumni at the next level.”
Due to COVID-19 eligibility rules, it’s expected that Manjon will have two years of eligibility remaining in his college career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.