Former Heritage High basketball star Ezra Manjon, now playing for University of California, Davis, recently won the Big West Freshman of the Year award.
The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.4 % from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 32 games prior to the season grinding to a halt due to COVID-19 concerns. He averaged a team-high 30.7 minutes a game, and his points-per-game average (12.1) was the second best on the squad, behind only senior Joe Mooney, who averaged 13.1 points per game.
For Manjon’s efforts, he was also named to the Big West second team.
At the time of the announcement in early March, he ranked fourth in the conference in assists per game (4.1), fifth in both field-goal percentage (.454) and assists-to-turnover ratio (2.1) and 10th in free-throw percentage (.855).
Four times this season, he scored 20 points or more for the Aggies, including a season-high 24 against Cal State Fullerton on Jan. 22.
He earned the Big West Conference Player of the Week honor twice, becoming the first Aggies’ true freshman since 1974 to receive the award twice in a season.
He fell just 18 assists short of tying the single-season record of 148 that was in jeopardy if the conference tournament hadn’t been canceled.
His success is hardly a surprise.
In a Press Athlete of the Week profile conducted his junior season at Heritage, he said that he woke up at 4:30 a.m. every morning to work out before school; played in an Oakland-based travel league and traveled several times a week to San Francisco to work out with noted coach, Packie Turner.
“I love everything about (basketball),” said Manjon in 2018. “I like meeting people who play, I like playing, I love the adrenaline rush that comes with the game and the crowd, and everything.”
To view Manjon’s complete season statistics at UC Davis, visit https://ucdavisaggies.com/sports/mens-basketball/stats.
