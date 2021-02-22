Former Heritage High School football star Aidan Quinn, now at Arizona Christian University, is now the college’s all-time rushing touchdown leader with 14.
Quinn broke the record in the Firestorm’s 27-10 win over Langston Feb. 20.
Quinn already leads the school in career rushing yards (over 1,400) and career rushing attempts (over 290) according to the team’s website.
In high school, Quinn carried the ball 359 times for 2,578 yards in three varsity seasons for the Patriots.
To follow Quinn’s college journey, visit ACUfirestorm.com.
