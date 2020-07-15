Tyriq Mack, a star defensive-back and 2017 Heritage High School graduate, is soon expected to play for the Akron University football squad in Ohio, according to a Heritage Athletics post on Twitter.
Mack starred for City College of San Francisco after graduating from Heritage, earning first-team Bay 6 Conference recognition as a freshman in 2018, according to Akron Athletics.
Prior to joining City College of San Francisco , Mack was a multi-sport star for Heritage, with just a handful of his high school achievements, including being named to the all-league first team as senior football star. He also earned a spot on the all-league first team as a basketball standout the same year.
