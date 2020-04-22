Class of 2017 Heritage High School swim star Tyler James — now at the University California, San Diego (UCSD) — saw his junior season sunk early by the COVID-19 shelter-in-place order.
“I was a little more focused on what I wanted to do; a little more focused on the finer details, trying to get a little more speed, eating better and training a little better,” said James, who was also a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic selection this season.
The Brentwood native racked up a series of accomplishments during his recent UCSD season, including qualifying for the NCAA Division II championships in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle and 100- and 200-yard backstroke events. He broke school records in the 200-yard medley relay (1:26.77) and 200-yard freestyle relay (1:19.36) at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships and finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay at the Pepperdine Invite. James earned College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-American status in the 50- and 100-freestyle, 200-backstroke, 200- and 400-freestyle relay and 400-medley relay events. He also landed All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation second-team recognition in the 100- and 200-yard backstroke and 200-yard medley relay events.
It’s anyone’s guess what else James might have achieved had COVID-19 concerns not ended the NCAA Division II championships two days into the event
“(The coronavirus) has definitely taken a toll, at least for the next period of time,” James said this week.
The star — usually immersed in a life of swimming, working out and schoolwork — is now adjusting to a new, largely dry existence consisting of home workouts, outdoor runs and, of course, continued schoolwork, which is a stark contrast to his water-based past that helped him rise to stardom.
Following in his parents’ footsteps, he became hooked on swimming in middle school and didn’t look back. After impressive stints with the Concord-based Terrapins Swim Team and Heritage High School squad, he’s carried his success to the University of California, San Diego.
Fueled by the thrill of competition, he shined his sophomore season at UCSD, breaking program records in the 200 medley relay (1:27.15), 400 freestyle relay (2:57.55), 800 freestyle relay (6:31.51), and 50 backstroke (22.29), to go with a fourth-place finish (1:27.15) in the 200 medley relay at the NCAA championships and a host of other achievements.
“I love being able to compete,” James said. “It’s you versus them, it’s not your team versus their team … the harder you work, the better time you have.”
“Tyler has always been very focused in whatever he was doing,” said Craig James, James’ father. “He was one of those kids who just didn’t need any pushing: he pushed himself.”
As the uncertain world continues to turn, James hopes for a normal senior campaign, where he aims to provide veteran team leadership, while reducing his times and making that trip to the Olympic trials.
Only time will tell what materializes, but if James has any say, it will be a winning finish. For now, however, he just wants to return to the water.
