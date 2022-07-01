When Major League Baseball’s best players gather in Los Angeles for the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game, the Oakland Athletics might be represented by starting pitcher Paul Blackburn, a 2012 graduate of Heritage High School.
Blackburn is the only Heritage alum to play in Major League Baseball. Athleticsnation.com recently projected that Blackburn or fellow starting pitcher Frankie Montas would represent the A’s in Los Angeles, giving a slight edge to the former Patriot -- and with good reason. Blackburn is enjoying the best season of his career. His start on Monday, June 17 was his 15th of the year. Blackburn has compiled a 6-3 record on the year with a 3.12 ERA, 1.19 WHIP (walks and hits per inning pitched) and 62 strikeouts in 80.2 innings.
The A’s are the only team that Blackburn has played for at the Major League level, but his professional career has seen many stops.
He was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2012 and immediately went into their Minor League system. In 2016, Blackburn was part of a trade between the Cubs and Seattle Mariners. Going to Chicago in that deal was Mike Montgomery, who ended up recording the final out of that year’s World Series, the Cubs first championship since 1908.
Blackburn remained in the Seattle organization for the remainder of the 2016 season but in November of that year, was traded to the A’s. On July 1, 2017, he made his Major League debut and remained on the Major League roster for the rest of the season. Blackburn started 10 games for the A’s that year, posting a 3.22 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 3-1 record, enjoying the most Major League success he’d experienced until this year.
While the season is only half over, Blackburn’s win total, innings pitched and strikeouts are all already career highs. So, what’s been the key to Blackburn’s success? Three things, some experts say.
One is control. Blackburn has never been a high strikeout pitcher, especially for the modern era. But his control is better now than it was, they said. His walks-per-nine-innings rate in 2021 and 2022 is 2.3 – down from 3.3 in 2019.
Another factor is where he places his strikes and what kind of contact he’s allowing.
In 2021, Blackburn surrendered eight home runs in only 38 innings, a rate of 1.9 per nine innings. His numbers may always be somewhat high given that he does pitch to contact. But this year, he’s allowed seven home runs in 80.2 innings for a rate of 0.9 home runs per nine innings, statistics show.
That’s a much more palatable rate, especially for a pitcher who doesn’t issue many walks, pundits said. Of the seven home runs he’s surrendered, four have been solo shots while the other three were two-run homers.
Perhaps the most significant difference for Blackburn has been opportunity. Much of his career since 2017 has been spent going between the minors and majors. In 2018, he started only six games. In 2019, Blackburn had only four appearances and one start. He took the mound only once during the COVID-19-shortened season in 2020 and nine times in 2021. But with previous rotation stalwarts like Sean Manaea and Chris Bassitt now on other teams, Blackburn has had a chance to become more of a permanent fixture in the Oakland rotation.
Through the first half of the 2022 season, he’s made the most of that opportunity.
