Ezra Manjon, a 2019 Heritage graduate now starring for the University of California, Davis, is garnering national attention in the college basketball world.
The 5-foot-11 guard was recently named to the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given by CollegeInsider.com to the nation’s top Division I mid-major college basketball player at the end of the season.
Manjon is averaging 21.3 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game through four contests this season.
The complete watch list features around 50 players from around 20 mid-major college basketball conferences.
Other Northern California players on the list include Jamaree Bouyea from University of San Francisco and Santa Clara University’s Josip Vrankic.
For Manjon, the attention is nothing new.
He was named Big West Freshman of the Year last season; to the All-Big West second team a season ago; to the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big West Conference Team in November; and nabbed the first Big West Player of the Week Award this season.
For his career, he’s averaged 13.1 points, 4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game through 36 total games.
As a freshman, he averaged 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while shooting 45.4 % from the field and 38.6% from three-point range in 32 games prior to the season grinding to a halt due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Aggies are currently 2-2, but the school has paused men’s and women’s basketball competitions, until further notice, to remain compliant with new Yolo County health orders.
To view the complete watch list, visit https://bit.ly/3a8HSje.
The recipient of 2020-21 award will be announced in April.
To view Manjon’s complete stats, visit https://bit.ly/2WialLn.
