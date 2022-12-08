Former Liberty and Heritage High water polo players excel in college
Submitted photo

Among this group of Las Positas College water polo players are former Liberty and Heritage High water polo players. The Las Positas team placed fourth in the recent Nor Cal CCCAA Championships - a first for the college. The players are former Liberty students Cade Venables, Kyle Young, Zachary Perry, Quentin Perry, Ryan Lichlyter, Zach Ulrich, and Heritage players Patrick Aiello, and Jacob Fogelstrom. The coaches are Jason Craighead and Kate Faix-Bennett.

