Former Liberty High basketball star Travis August, who also attended Stockton’s San Joaquin Delta College, recently announced he’s going to continue his basketball career at San Francisco State.
The once all-Bay Valley Athletic League first-teamer averaged 19.4 points per game during the 2019-2020 season at Delta College.
During his junior college career, he averaged 14.5 points per game, shooting 38.8 percent from the field.
“First off, I would like to thank god, without him none of this would be possible,” August wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank my parents for their support through this long journey. I would also like to thank the whole coaching staff at Delta (college) for helping me get this opportunity and believing in me as well as my teammates. I would like to thank my trainers, KP and Marcus Malu, and everyone else who has helped me through this journey.”
