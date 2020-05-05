Former Liberty High School water polo star Lindsey Heaney, now playing for Concordia University Irvine, was recently named to the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches Division II Women's Varsity All-America Team.
Heaney, who graduated from Liberty in 2016, ranks fourth in scoring and seventh in recorded steals in program history, according to a news release. Her season stats were unavailable as of press time.
Like other athletic programs, the team’s season was cut short in March. The squad played only 10 games.
