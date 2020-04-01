When senior elite gymnast Ruben Padilla packed up his belongings, having heard that his Utah training facility was temporarily closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, his most essential item didn’t fit in his ride back to California: a trampoline.
But that doesn’t mean the U.S.A Gymnastics tumbling and trampoline star is staying grounded back in his family’s Oakley home.
“Our house is all tile,” said Nelia Padilla, Ruben’s mother. “When you see him flipping and he has the potential to land where there are no mats and nothing soft, it is kind of scary … Inside I am just praying nothing happens to him.”
Ruben’s natural tendency to flip at a moment’s notice is unaffected by the coronavirus shelter-in-place order, but his daily training has been turned upside down.
A shuttered facility, no trampoline and shelter-in-place rules mean Ruben’s hours-long daily workouts must continue in his home, using anything at his disposal — couches, stairs and the rock-hard floor.
The unfortunate reality, however, is that nothing bounces like a trampoline.
“I miss it so much,” said Ruben, 19. “I have been flipping around the house. My mom is already done with it.”
Ruben’s former gymnastics-centric Utah life that featured 15 weekly hours of training and 13 of coaching has been cut down to around seven hours a week of in-home conditioning in California.
The pandemic has also eliminated at least three of his recent competitions and may leave him just three days to train back in Utah (following his absence from the trampoline for over a month) if the Senior Pan Am Championships go ahead in early May.
“I don’t doubt it’s possible or anything like that,” Ruben said. “Three days is not enough time to train, but I do feel like I can put something out there.”
Ruben said just a week off the trampoline throws off his air awareness, but these days he has little choice but to keep working on the ground.
His family, meanwhile, is soaking up his unexpected presence back home, while also thankful they remain healthy.
“If you think about it, the sports, the Olympics, the competitions, all of that is secondary when it comes to health and what everything everybody is going through,” said Nelia. “We have been lucky to be safe and healthy.”
As for Ruben’s immediate future, his Utah training facility could reopen as soon as early May.
If that happens, and if Ruben’s past is any indication, it won’t take him long to bounce back once he hits the comforts of a trampoline.
The 14-year gymnast has endured countless injuries and other tribulations before, only to quickly soar to success soon after.
In 2017, he managed to win a national championship in the trampoline and synchronized trampoline competitions, despite feeling discomfort from a previous chest bruise as he bounced on the trampoline. And in 2018, he secured third at the Junior Pan American Trampoline Championships after suffering a large gash on his foot and a sprained ankle only minutes before competition.
He also shook off a noticeably unbouncy trampoline to snag a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru.
Of course, he’s racked up a host of achievements under normal circumstances as well.
Other recent career achievements include capturing the 2019 World double mini, double mini team and team all-around silver medals; the 2019 U.S. double mini championship; 2018 World double mini silver medal; and the 2018 U.S. double mini silver medal and synchronized bronze medal. That’s enough hardware to boost his spirits, at least for a few days off a trampoline.
But ever the champion, he’s eager to soar to new heights.
“I’m very excited to return to training,” Ruben said. “As nice as it is to be back home with my family and rest, I know that I need to get back to training so I can focus on next year’s season.”
