Former Oakley man excels on global stage

Press file photo

Ruben Padilla excelled at the recent World Championships.

American trampoline gymnast and former Oakley resident Ruben Padilla won his first gold medal at the recent 36th annual Federation Internationale De Gymnastique Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in the men’s double mini trampoline, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

For the double-mini category, participants are judged on time of flight, horizontal displacement and execution. Padilla, 21, was able to secure a spot in the final four of his category with a score of 30.200. He ultimately won the category with the same score during the medal round.

This win is Padilla’s first individual world title, previously placing fourth for the double mini at the 2022 World Games. He currently holds national titles for double mini, which he won earlier this year at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Championships, the 2022 Elite challenge and the 2022 Winter Classic Invitational.

