Former Oakley man excels on global stage

American trampoline gymnast and former Oakley resident Ruben Padilla won his first gold medal at the recent 36th annual Federation Internationale De Gymnastique Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in the men’s double mini trampoline, in Sofia, Bulgaria.
For the double-mini category, participants are judged on time of flight, horizontal displacement and execution. Padilla, 21, was able to secure a spot in the final four of his category with a score of 30.200. He ultimately won the category with the same score during the medal round.
This win is Padilla’s first individual world title, previously placing fourth for the double mini at the 2022 World Games. He currently holds national titles for double mini, which he won earlier this year at the 2022 USA Gymnastics Championships, the 2022 Elite challenge and the 2022 Winter Classic Invitational.
Padilla credits his continued success to his support system;”from family, friends, teammates, and even competitors. I am so lucky to be able to have so many people around me to push me to keep going,” he said. “Someone I owe so much to is my coach, Sven Nielsen. He has helped me for years, and is one of my biggest motivators. Without him, I would be nowhere close to the athlete I am today.”
The USA all-around team took home a silver medal. Padilla was also a member of the team that won a bronze medal in the team double mini, leading the qualifications with a score of 30.000.
Padilla began gymnastics lessons in Oakley when he was 5, eventually joining the U.S. Gymnastics national team when he was 14. He would later relocate to Utah. Padilla is part of the Wasatch Trampoline & Tumbling Club in Utah where he trains for about 15 hours a week and coaches for about 20.
Padilla averages 10 events per year, regularly finishing in the top three since 2014, according to his official USA Gymnastics profile page. His ultimate goal is making it to the Olympics.
‘I hope to be an inspiration to those around me as well as to the athletes I currently coach,” he said. “What I’m looking forward to next is the upcoming season where we will begin the Olympic process for 2024 Paris.”
