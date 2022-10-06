Foulger double winner in Bill Bowers Memorial race at Antioch Speedway

Photo by Katrina Kniss

IMCA racer Jacob Mallet Jr. (#127), won big at Antioch Speedway.

Troy Folger won the 49-lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The race was the Bill Bowers Memorial West Coast Nationals, honoring Foulger’s car owner’s father, and the win was worth $3,000 to the team. Earlier in the evening, Troy also won the $1,200 prize in the IMCA Stock Car race.

Foulger had a front-row start for the race and took the early lead. Brian Cass moved into second on Lap 2 and held the spot until Austin Burke gained the position on Lap 7. Through several yellow flags, Foulger continued to lead Burke, but Burke surrendered second to Nebraska’s Jacob Hobsheidt on Lap 35.

After a yellow flag on Lap 40, Foulger led Hobsheidt, but Hobsheidt went low in Turn 4 on Lap 44 to take the lead. However, Foulger came back strong in the same turn a lap later to regain command. Foulger held off the tenacious Hobsheidt over the remaining circuits to score the emotional victory. Burke settled for third ahead of Bobby Hogge IV and Nick DeCarlo.

