Foulger double winner in Bill Bowers Memorial race at Antioch Speedway

Troy Folger won the 49-lap IMCA Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. The race was the Bill Bowers Memorial West Coast Nationals, honoring Foulger’s car owner’s father, and the win was worth $3,000 to the team. Earlier in the evening, Troy also won the $1,200 prize in the IMCA Stock Car race.
Foulger had a front-row start for the race and took the early lead. Brian Cass moved into second on Lap 2 and held the spot until Austin Burke gained the position on Lap 7. Through several yellow flags, Foulger continued to lead Burke, but Burke surrendered second to Nebraska’s Jacob Hobsheidt on Lap 35.
After a yellow flag on Lap 40, Foulger led Hobsheidt, but Hobsheidt went low in Turn 4 on Lap 44 to take the lead. However, Foulger came back strong in the same turn a lap later to regain command. Foulger held off the tenacious Hobsheidt over the remaining circuits to score the emotional victory. Burke settled for third ahead of Bobby Hogge IV and Nick DeCarlo.
IMCA Sport Modified Main Event
Kenny Shrader picked up the win in the 25-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. This was his second win in this race, and he collected $1,500 for the effort as season championship runner-up Andrew Pearce was a $750 second.
Mark Garner led a lap before spinning. Shrader led Brent Curran on the restart, and soon Curran and Shrader were enjoying a side-by-side battle. Curran went low in Turn 4 on Lap 9 to take the lead, and he held the position until Lap 20. At that point, Joe Salvi spun exiting Turn 2. Curran hit the stalled Robert Warf car and had damage that caused him to head for the pits. Shrader gained the lead over Pearce, and he led the remaining five circuits for the victory. Tyler Browne was a season best third ahead of Jacob Mallet Jr and Curran.
IMCA Stock Car Main Event
Troy Foulger won the 25-lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. The win paid him $1,200 and was his second win in this event. Anthony Giuliani set the early pace before being passed in Turn 2 by Jason Robles on Lap 3. Foulger settled into second on a Lap 5 restart and began pressuring Robles before too long. The battle was close up front until Foulger made a low pass in Turn 4 on Lap 15 to grab the lead. Merced Speedway star Garrett Corn slipped underneath Robles in Turn 2 on Lap 17 for second. Over the final few laps, Corn gave Foulger all the pressure he can handle, but Foulger prevailed in the end. Giuliani settled for third ahead of Robles and Kellen Chadwick.
Next Saturday night is Soares Memorial Hall of Fame night, featuring the Hunt Wingless Spec Sprints, Delta Dwarf Cars, Xtreme Limited Late Models, BCRA Lightening Sprints and Super Stocks. They will be inducting 11 people into the Antioch Speedway Hall of Fame during intermission. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.
Friday night’s races and results
Bobby Hogge IV opened the Bill Bowers Memorial West Coast Nationals weekend with an IMCA Modified victory Friday night at Antioch Speedway. The multi-time champion collected his 77th career Antioch win for the $1,000 payday about the Paul Guglielmoni owned entry.
Brian Cass led a lap before surrendering the point to Kellen Chadwick in Turn 4. However, Cass came roaring back with an inside pass in Turn 2 to reclaim the lead. Hogge followed into second before a yellow flag waved on Lap 6. Cass held command on the restart ahead of Hogge and Randy Brown. Hogge made a low pass in Turn 2 on Lap 12 to take the lead. The final yellow flag waved on Lap 14. Hogge continued to lead the restart with Brown moving into second. Cass brushed the wall on Lap 18 to surrender third to Troy Foulger, but Jacob Hobsheidt used an inside pass in Turn 2 on Lap 20 to grab third. However, nobody was stopping Hogge as he led the rest of the way for the win ahead of Brown, Hobsheidt, Foulger and Nick DeCarlo.
IMCA Sport Modified Main Event
Jacob Mallet Jr. scored the $500 victory in the 25-lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. The new IMCA California State champion trailed Antioch point runner-up Andrew Pearce in the early going, but a low move in Turn 4 of the eighth circuit put Mallet into the lead. Following the lone yellow flag of the race on Lap 10, Mallet continued to lead Pearce and Troy Foulger on the restart. Foulger made an inside pass on the backstretch on Lap 12 to gain second. However, Mallet ran a flawless race during the second half to keep Foulger at bay. Pearce settled for third ahead of Bobby Hogge IV and Tommy Fraser.
IMCA Stock Car Main Event
Rick Diaz won the 20-lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event for the $500 payday. The multi-time Merced Speedway IMCA Sport Modified champion took the lead from the start ahead of Troy Foulger. Following a Lap 6 yellow flag, Nick DeCarlo slipped past Foulger for second on the restart. However, Diaz continued to lead the way and would drive a flawless race for the victory. DeCarlo settled for second ahead of Foulger, Kellen Chadwick and Dan Gonderman.
Antioch Speedway Unofficial Race Results IMCA Modifieds
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps)--Troy Foulger, Bobby Motts Jr, Cody Burke. Round 2 (8 laps)- Ryan McDaniel, Nick DeCarlo, Randy Brown. Main Event (49 laps)--Troy Foulger, Jacob Hobsheidt, Cody Burke, Bobby Hogge IV, Nick DeCarlo, Aaron Crowell, Randy Brown, Kellen Chadwick, Andrew Pearce, Terry DeCarlo Jr.
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps) - Kenny Shrader, Brent Curran, Tommy Fraser. Round 2 (8 laps)--Andrew Pearce, Andrew Peckham, Mark Garner. Main Event (25 laps)--Kenny Shrader, Andrew Pearce, Tyler Browne, Jacob Mallet Jr, Brent Curran, Haley Gomez, Matt Pitts, Joseph Pato, Kelly Campanile, Jason Ryan Jr.
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps) - Bobby Hogge IV, Jason Robles. Round 2 (8 laps)-Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick. Main Event (25 laps)--Troy Foulger, Garrett Corn, Anthony Giuliani, Jason Robles, Kellen Chadwick, Jason Jennings, Joe Gallaher, Scott Foster, Bobby Hogge IV, Dan Gonderman.
Antioch Speedway Unofficial Race Results IMCA Modifieds
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps)--Raymond Lindeman, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick. Round 2 (8 laps)--Nick DeCarlo, Bobby Hogge IV, Randy Brown. Main Event (25 laps)-Bobby Hogge IV, Randy Brown, Jacob Hobsheidt, Troy Foulger, Nick DeCarlo, Buddy Kniss, Cody Burke, Brian Cass, Anthony Slaney, Terry DeCarlo Jr .
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps)--Troy Foulger, Jason Ryan Jr. Round 2 (8 laps)--Troy Foulger, Jason Ryan Jr. Main Event (25 laps)--Jacob Mallet Jr, Troy Foulger, Andrew Pearce, Bobby Hogge IV, Tommy Fraser, Mark Garner, Jason Ryan Jr, Nick Caughman Jr, Kelly Campanile, Matt Pitts.
Heat Winners Round 1 (8 laps)--Nick DeCarlo, Troy Foulger. Round 2 (8 laps)-Rick Diaz, Troy Foulger. Main Event (20 laps)--Rick Diaz, Nick DeCarlo, Troy Foulger, Kellen Chadwick, Dan Gonderman, Joe Gallaher, Scott Foster, Rob Gallaher, Anthony Giuliani, Jason Jennings.
