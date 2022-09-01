Foulger, Pearce, Chadwick, Holbrook win in Antioch

Photo by Katrina Kniss

Five-time champion Troy Foulger #49 won his third IMCA Modified Main Event of the season.

Troy Foulger won the 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event last Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the third win of the season for the five-time champion aboard the Bowers Motorsports owned Modified.

Jeff Browne had a front-row start and took the early lead ahead of Terry DeCarlo Sr. and Brian Cass. DeCarlo spun, collecting three others for a yellow flag. Browne led Foulger and Cass on the restart. Foulger was giving Browne lots of pressure until he made an inside pass in Turn 1 on Lap 8 to gain the lead. Points leader Nick DeCarlo slipped past Browne for second and would challenge Foulger the rest of the way. However, Foulger prevailed at the checkered flag. Championship contender Kellen Chadwick made a last- turn pass on Cass for third as Bobby Motts Jr ended up fifth.

