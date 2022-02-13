Freedom High School alum Joe Mixon led the Cincinnati Bengals in rushing and tossed a touchdown in Cincinnati’s 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon.
The 2014 Freedom High graduate, the first player from the school to play in the Super Bowl, carried the ball 15 times for 72 yards. He also threw a 6-yard second-quarter touchdown to wide receiver, Tee Higgins, that drew the Bengals within 13-10 with 5:47 left in the second quarter.
The Bengals took a 17-13 lead, its first of the game, on Joe Burrow’s 75-yard strike to Higgins on the first play of the third quarter. They held the advantage until Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown with 1:25 left in the game, giving the Rams a 23-20 lead.
Cincinnati drove to midfield on its final drive, but turned the ball over on downs with 39 seconds left to play, which allowed the Rams to run out the clock and win their second Super Bowl in franchise history.
Mixon’s touchdown came as he received a pitch from Burrow, ran to his right and lobbed a pass to the right back corner of the end zone for Higgins.
Before his days in the NFL, Mixon was on the Freedom High School gridiron. In his three years on the Falcons varsity team (2011-2013), Mixon ran for 4,281 yards with 57 touchdowns. After graduating from Freedom in 2014, Mixon went to the University of Oklahoma and, in 2017, was drafted in by the Bengals in the second round.
In five NFL seasons, Mixon has rushed for 4,564 yards and 33 touchdowns to go along with 171 receptions for 1,322 yards and eight touchdowns.
