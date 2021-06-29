Freedom alumna Mckenna Marshal

Photo courtesy of Southwestern Oregon Community College

Freedom alumna Mckenna Marshall, now a member of Southwestern Oregon Community College, recently won the Diamond/ National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Northwest Athletic Conference Catcher of the Year award and has been named to the NFCA All-American first team.

