Freedom alumna Mckenna Marshall, now a member of Southwestern Oregon Community College, recently won the Diamond/ National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Northwest Athletic Conference Catcher of the Year award and has been named to the NFCA All-American first team.
Freedom alumna Mckenna Marshall wins college softball awards
