Andrew Neil
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Freedom High School baseball star Andrew Neil recently signed his letter of intent to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara. Neil, an infielder, has hit a career .282 with 37 hits, 25 RBI and 38 runs scored in 51 varsity games for the Falcons over three seasons.  He’s expected to be a key member of the team during his senior season.

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags