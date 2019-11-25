Freedom High School baseball star Andrew Neil recently signed his letter of intent to attend the University of California, Santa Barbara. Neil, an infielder, has hit a career .282 with 37 hits, 25 RBI and 38 runs scored in 51 varsity games for the Falcons over three seasons. He’s expected to be a key member of the team during his senior season.
Never miss out on breaking news!
–
Trilogy at the Vineyards Club Los Meganos Event Center
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Online Poll
Popular News, Videos & Slideshows
Articles
- Community rallies to support Avila family
- Bay Valley Athletic League names coaches of the year
- Discovery Bay locals place in top culinary competition
- Oakley residents seek evacuation options
- Family of Averie Thompson celebrates recovery
- Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors bans vaping sales
- Santa is coming to the Buchanan Field Airport in Concord
- Brentwood set to hire more police, dispatchers
- Liberty softball star signs with Arizona Christian University
- A peach of a production at Knightsen Elementary School
Videos
Collections
- [Photos] Liberty vs. California High School playoff football game
- [Photos] Special Olympics Soccer event
- [Photos] Blue Star Moms sponsored memorial at Liberty High School
- [Photos] Rollover accident in Brentwood 11-3-19
- [Photos] 2019 Veterans Day observance in Oakley
- [Photos] Boy struck by car in Brentwood
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.