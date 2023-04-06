Freedom Falcons volleyball graphic

The Freedom Falcons boys volleyball team defeated the visiting Heritage Patriots 3-2 (25-22, 11-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-7) on March 28 in the opening Bay Valley Athletic League match for both teams.

The two teams entered the match with their seasons going in opposite directions starting league play. The Falcons had lost four of their previous last five games while the Patriots were riding a six-game winning streak.

“My boys have a lot of potential, and it’s just a matter of bringing them together and for them to believe that they are able to contend,” said Falcons head coach Elizabeth Rivas about her team looking to turn their season around entering league play.

