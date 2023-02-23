Freedom boys soccer gets financial boost

Photo courtesy of The We Get It Foundation

The Freedom High boys soccer team was awarded the Hazyl Diaz scholarship by the Diaz family during halftime of their senior night game vs. Antioch on Feb. 8.

The Freedom High boys’ soccer program received a huge boost to the program off the field during their 5-0 Senior Night win over Antioch on Feb. 8.

During halftime, the Falcons were awarded the annual Hazyl Diaz Scholarship for the Arts from The We Get It Foundation for $8,200.

“We found out that they flyer in the special education department and ensure that special education kids are able to have the same opportunities as the general education kids, and we like that,” We Get It Foundation CEO Elizabeth LaVasse said.

