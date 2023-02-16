Freedom boys soccer shuts out Berkeley in NCS playoff opener

OAKLEY –  Freshman goalkeeper Jashua Saldana stole the show Wednesday night as the Freedom boys soccer team took down Berkeley 1-0 in their NCS playoff opener at Freedom.

“I told the boys that in these kinds of games you have to play good defense,” Falcons head coach Sal Acevedo said. “It can be an ugly game sometimes, and at moments it was for us tonight, but I told them if you always play good defense, you always have a chance and we trust our attack.”

Freedom started slow in the attacking third in the opening minutes of the game, however after Giovanni Lopez’s goal in the 17th minute, a floater over Berkeley goalkeeper Carter Schlanker, Freedom slowly started to apply its press and continued to put themselves in positions to add an insurance goal – one that never came though.

