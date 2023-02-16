Freedom boys soccer shuts out Berkeley in NCS playoff opener

OAKLEY – Freshman goalkeeper Jashua Saldana stole the show Wednesday night as the Freedom boys soccer team took down Berkeley 1-0 in their NCS playoff opener at Freedom.
“I told the boys that in these kinds of games you have to play good defense,” Falcons head coach Sal Acevedo said. “It can be an ugly game sometimes, and at moments it was for us tonight, but I told them if you always play good defense, you always have a chance and we trust our attack.”
Freedom started slow in the attacking third in the opening minutes of the game, however after Giovanni Lopez’s goal in the 17th minute, a floater over Berkeley goalkeeper Carter Schlanker, Freedom slowly started to apply its press and continued to put themselves in positions to add an insurance goal – one that never came though.
“I think we didn’t capitalize on opportunities,” Acevedo said. “We tried to look for some counters, we had some and I think the goal definitely was a result of that.”
Saldana controlled the rest of the match for Freedom. The freshman recorded 11 saves on 15 shots in his first NCS playoff start in goal including keeping out a few key chances for Berkeley in the final minutes of the game. He also parried away a crucial free kick in the first half that found its way around the wall to the far post before he reached high to get his gloves on it.
“I feel really proud of my performance tonight,” Saldana said. “I feel like I could’ve done better at some points, but overall I think I did a good enough job to win the game.”
“He obviously sets the bar super high,” Saldana added about his freshman goalkeeper. “The sky’s the limit for him. He’s got the skills to come up big in these kinds of games.”
Berkeley had its share of chances in the second half – one of which was a shot early on that nearly snuck inside Saldana’s left post in the 43rd minute and was kicked away at the last second. Saldana followed that with a big save at his far post off of the corner that followed immediately.
Eighth-seeded Freedom advances to Saturday’s NCS quarterfinals where they will take on top-seed Clayton Valley Charter, who defeated Heritage 3-0 in their playoff opener Wednesday night.
