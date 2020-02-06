Freedom boys' soccer team
Photo by Tony Kukulich

Freedom edged Liberty 1-0 in a Bay Valley Athletic League conference game in Brentwood, Tuesday, Feb. 4. Sophomore Aidan Lear (18), seen here with headband, provided the lone goal of the match.

[Photos] Freedom vs. Liberty High School soccer 2-4-2020

1 of 20

Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags