The Freedom High School boys’ cross country team knocked off Antioch 24-31 in a recent cross country dual last week.
Only the boys’ varsity race featured enough runners for a team score.
Freedom junior Wyatt Erickson (17:07.80) crossed first, followed by Antioch senior Sid Valdez (18:31.10). Freedom sophomore Maddox Vieira (18:37.90), Antioch sophomore Braulio Perez (19:00.70) and Freedom freshman Sebastian Iniguez (19:14.70) rounded out the top five.
Freedom freshman Jerry Lacaba (16:45.05) and sophomore Mayson Vieira (16:45.89) finished one-two in the boys’ freshman/sophomore race as the only two competitors to tally results.
In the girls’ varsity race, Antioch sophomore Rylee Preble (22:41.60) finished first, followed by Freedom senior Marisol Becerra (23:14.70), Freedom senior Talia Brown (23:17.20), Antioch junior Annalysia Gomez (23:23.10) and Freedom senior Samantha Rogers (24:20.70).
Freedom is slated to host Heritage on March 3, while Antioch hosts Pittsburg.
For complete results of the Antioch and Freedom dual, visit https://bit.ly/2MEZZnC.
