The Freedom High School wrestling teams have had a number of impressive finishes lately.
Albert Truong (120 pounds, right) nabbed fourth place, and Caleb Hunter (285 pounds, left) finished fifth in the always challenging Pat Lovell Tournament, while Dante Benedetti (152 pounds) and Josh Wiens (220 pounds) finished fourth in the Pittsburg Invitational. Mike Relei (220 pounds) grabbed fifth in the Pittsburg event, and Logan Corrion (132 pounds) and Frederick Dauer (138 pounds) both won consolation championships.
In other action, Luz Lacayo captured fourth in the Queen of the Mat Tournament, and Daley Pence won a consolation championship.
In junior varsity competition, Daniel Ancondo, Eliziah Montion, Marcos Jacova, Jaime Jimenez and Jayden Loehing all won weight-class titles at a Pittsburg High event, and Darius Taylor and Brandon Anderson took second.
