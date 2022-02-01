Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sunny skies. Gusty winds during the morning. High near 60F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph..
Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 7:11 am
Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.
The Freedom girls basketball team celebrates at the conclusion of a 45-41 victory over Heritage on Jan. 28.
The Freedom girls basketball team defeated Heritage 45-41 on Jan. 28.
Heritage led by a point at halftime, but the Falcons outscored the Patriots 26-21 in the second half to pull out the victory.
Freedom senior Alayah Flucus led all scorers with 18 points in the victory. Heritage Junior
Amanda Muse paced the Patriots with 15 points.
Freedom pushed its record to 9-7 and 2-0 in league play. Heritage is 12-5 and 1-1 in league play.
Freedom next hosts rival Liberty on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Heritage travels to Antioch on the same date and time.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
thepress.net
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.