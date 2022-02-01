Freedom Basketball

Photo by Angelo Garcia Jr.

The Freedom girls basketball team celebrates at the conclusion of a 45-41 victory over Heritage on Jan. 28.

The Freedom girls basketball team defeated Heritage 45-41 on Jan. 28.

Heritage led by a point at halftime, but the Falcons outscored the Patriots 26-21 in the second half to pull out the victory.

Freedom senior Alayah Flucus led all scorers with 18 points in the victory. Heritage Junior

Amanda Muse paced the Patriots with 15 points.

Freedom pushed its record to 9-7 and 2-0 in league play. Heritage is 12-5 and 1-1 in league play.

Freedom next hosts rival Liberty on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Heritage travels to Antioch on the same date and time.

