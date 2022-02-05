Freedom High School’s girls basketball coach Richelle Najera says that the Falcons have experienced some ups and downs thus far this season. The record indeed suggests that there have been some peaks and valleys. Through play on Friday, Jan. 28, Freedom sits at 9-7.
But if the Falcons’ season has been a roller coaster, the most recent game was the best part -- at least to date. Freedom defeated Heritage 45-41. Not only were the Patriots the defending league champions, but they had not lost to a Bay Valley Athletic League opponent since February of 2016, more than two years before the current seniors at the schools began their freshmen years.
“It was definitely our best game to date - the girls played impeccable defense,” Najera said. “This game had a lot of highs and lows but they worked through those tough moments to bring home the W.”
What was particularly interesting about the win against Heritage is that it came less than a week after arguably the lowest point of the season. After playing Cosumnes Oaks on Dec. 30, the Falcons, like many teams in the BVAL, went on a break. Freedom next took the court on Jan. 17 with a home game against Mt. Diablo and lost 59-36. The following game was even worse for the Falcons, who fell 62-24 at Piedmont on Jan. 22, in their final game before BVAL play began.
“They were definitely games that put us through the wringer,” Najera said. “The Freedom team that played those games was not one I recognized. But sometimes you need to experience losses like those -- and it’s how you bounce back that matters. I’m not sure what exactly they did but they came together as a team and bounced back stronger after those back-to-back losses.”
Indeed, they did. The Falcons defeated Antioch 59-40 in the league opener before upsetting Heritage.
Balance is key to Freedom’s success. Three Falcons are averaging more than 10 points per game. Senior guards Varonica Gordon and Alayah Flucus are the top scorers, averaging 14.8 and 13.8 points per game, respectively while freshman guard Eve Monzon is averaging 11.1. The defense has also been important. Gordon and Flucus lead the team in steals per game, as well, with 1.7 and 1.1 with sophomore guard Mariska Perkins third on the team with a steal a game.
Najera also singled out the play of senior guard and sparkplug Raylin Robinson.
“She has been our fire starter,” Najera said of Robinson. “She is undoubtedly one of the hardest working individuals on this team. She is unselfish and will do the little things that make the biggest difference.”
The Falcons have two more regular season games, which are both on the road. They’ll be at Pittsburg for a 7 p.m. game on Friday, Feb. 4 and will finish the regular season at Deer Valley with a 5:30 p.m. game on Monday, Feb. 7.
After that, the league tournament will take place, with the winner of that receiving an automatic bid into the North Coast Section Tournament.
“Every team’s goal is to win it all,” Najera said. “I want to finish the season strong. As an individual, our next game is not guaranteed. We need to play every possession like it’s all on the line.”
Beyond whatever wins and losses may come for the rest of the season, Najera hopes that the memories the team makes will last well beyond the season.
“I want them to have life-long friendships with each other,” Najera said. “I hope to see them sitting in the stands together six years down the road laughing with each other. When all is said and done all that matters to me is that these girls had fun playing the game with one another.”
“This team is special,” the coach added. “As cliché as it may sound, the group of girls have completely bought into what we’re trying to do and the bond they have with each other is amazing. This isn’t just a bunch of teammates, they are family.”
