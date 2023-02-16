Freedom girls soccer advance to NCS quarterfinals after Romero game-winner in extra time

OAKLEY – Freedom freshman defender Mariann Romero has made several highlight-worthy goals off free kicks. However, she’ll never forget her latest highlight from Wednesday night’s 2-1 North Coast Section playoff opening win for eighth-seed Freedom against ninth-seed Foothill.

In the final minutes of the first half of extra time, Romero lined up her free kick following a foul that fellow freshman forward Eliana Lawrence drew after getting tackled on the sideline. Instead of playing the ball into the box where she had teammates waiting for her cross, she decided to go for goal, nailing a teardrop of a shot toward the back post, over the head of Foothill junior goalkeeper Jillian Barth.

“Usually I don’t take those kicks,” Romero said. “(Head coach Matt Oliveri) said’oh, go take the kick. I was just shocked.”

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription