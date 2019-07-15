Buddy Kniss, a recent graduate of Freedom High School, won the 20 lap All-Star Racing Series A Modified Main Event on July 13 at Antioch Speedway. Kniss is the current point leader, and this was his second win of the season.
Sean O'Gara raced to an early lead ahead of Kniss, but an inside pass on the front stretch of lap three put Kniss in the lead. As Kniss began to pull away, O'Gara found himself in a battle with Anthony Slaney and Justin Yeager for second. Slaney took second on lap seven, but O'Gara regained the position on lap nine. Danny Wagner was pressuring O'Gara for second when a yellow flag waved on lap 14. On the restart, reigning champion Nick DeCarlo moved into second and began challenging Kniss. The battle went on all the way to the checkered flag, and Kniss held off DeCarlo for an impressive win.
